Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies earn promotion with Syston win

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies’ first team secured league promotion following a home win in their final match of the season.

Hosting Syston in a decisive Winter League fixture, the Hose-based club came through by five sets to three overall, winning 37 games to 31.

Reinette Boucher and Jo Goodberry completed a whitewash in their four sets, dropping just seven games in winning 6-4, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-1.

Julia Young and Anita Bartys added a tie-break win to clinch overall victory – 1-6, 4-6 and 1-6, 7-6.

To find out more information about Belvoir Vale Tennis Club, visit their website or Facebook page.