Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies complete dominant Oadby win

Have your say

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club senior ladies’ team completed a convincing victory against Oadby.

Linda White and Reinette Boucher-Rivers completed a clean sweep of four sets, dropping just four games along the way – 6-2, 6-0, and 6-1, 6-1.

And team-mates Jo Goodberry and Anita Bartys won three out of four, with their only defeat coming in a tie-break – 6-4, 6-3 and 6-7, 7-5.

Overall it gave the Hose-based club victory by seven sets to one and 49-23 in games.

* To find out more about Belvoir Vale TC, visit their website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub or their Facebook page.