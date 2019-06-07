Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies battle past Market Bosworth

Have your say

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies’ first team achieved a very good win against Market Bosworth.

Jo Goodberry and Grace White were the mainstays of the result, claiming all of their three sets 8-2, 8-5 and 8-7.

Linda White and Julia Moore took one set 8-4, but were edged out in two close sets, 7-8, 7-8.

Anita Bartys and Carole Fishwick lost two sets 2-8, 3-8, but gained an all-important win 8-6 for the overall 5-4 win, with Belvoir edging the total games tally 60-56.

To find out more about Belvoir Vale TC, visit their website or Facebook page.