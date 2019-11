Have your say

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team performed well in their fourth Winter League match of the season.

Facing Hinckley Town Seconds, Julia Moore and Jo Goodberry took three out of their four sets, as did Julia Young and Anita Bartys, to give the Hose-based club a 6-2 win, claiming 44 games to Hinckley’s 35.

Scores: Julia Moore/Jo Goodberry W 7-6, 6-4; D 6-4, 4-6. Julia Young/Anita Bartys D 6-3, 3-6; W 6-2, 6-4.

