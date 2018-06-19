Belvoir League: Hickling edge Upper Broughton in last-ball thriller

Wymeswold and Thorpe Arnold rearranged their match for later in the season leaving Upper Broughton to host Hickling in the only Belvoir League match of the week.

And what a cracker it proved, with Hickling just maintaining their unbeaten record this season with victory off the last ball despite the man-of-the-match efforts of young Archie Cropper.

Broughton struggled in their innings against good bowling from Robinson (2 for 14), C. Hogg (1 for 12), and Y. Patel (2 for 9), but M. Gillan (10) and then Scott Mooney (23 not out) with Shane Moore (13 not out) got Broughton up to a total of 84-6.

In reply, Broughton opened the bowling with Cropper who bowled an inspired spell to take 5 for 25, backed up by some excellent fielding from Lee Mann, with only Spawton (23) able to get to grips with the young spinner.

The game was evenly-matched, but P. Playle (20) and Ian Fisher (10 not out) brought the scores level with two balls left.

Playle was cleaned up by Graham Marshall with the penultimate ball, but Hickling managed to scramble the winning run off the last ball to finish on 85-8.