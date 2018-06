Have your say

Hickling and Wymeswold will meet in the final of the Belvoir League Cup next month after contrasting semi-final wins last Thursday evening.

In a close encounter Hickling (98-5) edged past Thorpe (95-5) by five wickets.

But in the second tie, after Upper Broughton posted 93-5, Wymeswold chased it down easily without losing a wicket.

The league’s two unbeaten teams will meet in the final at Thorpe Arnold CC on Thursday, July 5 (6.30pm start).