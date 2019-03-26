Belvoir Half Marathon: Time running out for advance entries

Time is running out to get your advance entries in for this year’s Belvoir Half Marathon which this year goes ahead on Sunday, April 14.

Entries will be taken on race day if the race limit of 700 is not exceeded, but the deadline for advance places is Friday, March 29.

The route is quite flat and follows minor roads, setting off from Hose Village Hall at 10am, and, takes in the villages of Harby, Langar, Colston Bassett and Long Clawson.

Runners from all over the UK take part, with a large proportion of female runners and veterans.

The race, which has been held for 37 years, is traditionally staged two weeks before the Virgin London Marathon and many runners consider it a good warm-up for that key event.

Belvoir First Aid will be stationed around the course.

There is also a 7km race which starts after and finishes before the half-marathon.

All finishers will receive a medal, and other goodies, and there are prizes for many

Categories in the half, including teams, which will be presented at around noon.

There is free parking on the site, and refreshments and snacks for visitors and runners will be available from 9am, provided by Hose School Parents and Friends Association.

Hose Village Hall was badly damaged by fire last year, and is being restored, so the hall will not be in use, but the main facilities will be provided in a marquee beside the start.

The event is organised by Hose Village Hall, under UK Athletics rules, to raise funds to improve the social and sporting facilities in the Vale of Belvoir village.

For more information and entry, visit www.hosevillage.org.uk/bhm.htm