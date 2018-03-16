Belvoir Half Marathon set to rumble through the Vale

Have your say

Final preparations are being made for the Belvoir Half-Marathon and Fun with the deadline for entries closing fast.

The race, which takes place on Sunday, April 8 at 10am, has become popular with runners preparing for spring marathons, with online and postal advance entries closing on Friday, March 23.

Runners can register on race day after 8am if the race limit of 700 runners has not been exceeded.

The race, run under UK Athletics licence and rules, starts and finishes at Hose Village hall and follows a fairly flat route along minor roads through Harby, Langar, Colston Bassett and Long Clawson.

It attracts entries from all over the UK, particularly Leicester, Lincoln, Nottingham, Northampton, Coventry and Derby areas, and there is a large proportion of female runners and veterans.

Last year’s race was held in sweltering temperatures and won by Stuart Spencer of Barrow Runners, in a scorching time of 1hr 10min 03secs.

There are five drinks stations, and Belvoir First Aid will be stationed around the course.

Both the half-marathon, which has been running for 35 years, and the four-and-a-half-mile fun Run will be chip-timed.

The fun run starts at 10.15am and finishes before the half-marathon, allowing entrants to enjoy the excitement of the main race.

All finishers will receive a medal as well as other goodies, and there are prizes for many categories, including teams, which will be presented at around noon.

Parking is free on the site, and refreshments and snacks for visitors and runners will be available at Hose Village Hall from 9am, provided by Hose School Parents and Friends Association.

The event is organised by Hose Village Hall to raise funds to improve the social and sporting facilities in the village.

For the latest updates on entries, visit www.hosevillage.org.uk/bhm.htm