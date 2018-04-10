Belvoir Half Marathon: Birch claims win for Hinckley RC

Have your say

Almost 450 runners gathered at Hose Village Hall on Sunday morning for the Belvoir Half Marathon and Fun Run.

The threatened rain held off and in good conditions, Simon Birch (Hinckley Running Club) won in the excellent time of 1hr 11min 17secs, ahead of the Leicester Coritanians pair of Chris Jordan, who was just 17 seconds back, and Ludovic Renou (1.13.01).

The fun run gets under way shortly after EMN-181004-152339002

The first Melton borough runner home was Long Clawson’s Chris Southam, also representing the Coritanians, who crossed the line ninth in 1.16.00 to win the men’s vet 50-59 prize.

The first woman home was Lucy Gossage (Cambridge Tri Club) in a time of 1.24.26 for 24th overall.

A total of 389 runners completed the 13.1 mile course around the vale, and of the entrants, 55 hailed from Melton, with entries also coming in from as far afield as Inverness, and several from London.

A group of 11 Stilton Striders turned out, led home by Mark Ashmore who finished 53rd in 1.30.10.

Runners filter out across a soggy Hose Village Hall playing field EMN-181004-152400002

He was followed by Christie Jones, who was 98th in a new personal best of 1.39.53, Lou Houghton, 107th in 1.41.45.

Other Striders results: 150 Sharon Eshelby 1.46.02, 189 David Hall 1.51.10, 205 Nick Pryke 1.52.46 (PB), 221 Jon Wilson 1.54.14, 222 Greeba Heard 1.54.14, 265 Vanessa Walker 2.00.19 (PB), 285 Alison Wilson 2.03.24, 354 Deb Wilson 2.22.29.

Lucy Rathbone headed the 47 finishers in the four-and-a-half-mile fun run, clocking 29min 22secs to claim a prize treble, also picking up first female and leading under 16.

Thomas Sweeting was the first male fun run finisher in 30.13, to also claim the under 12s prize.

Stilton Striders at the Belvoir Half EMN-181004-153018002

Other prize winners -

Half-marathon – Vet 40-49 (men): Ludovic Renou 1.13.02, (women): Carolyn Hay (Redhill RRC) 1.29.08. Vet 50-59 (men): Chris Southam (Leicester Coritanians) 1.16.00, (women): Ann Hillier (Barrow Runners) 1.41.23. Over 60s (men): Anthony Madge (Holme Pierrpont RC) 1.27.51, (women): Susan Gardner (Huncote Harriers) 1.44.28. Men’s team: Leicester Coritanians (Chris Jordan, Ludovic Renou, Chris Southam, David Pearce). Women’s team: Charnwood AC (Kate Champneys, Alice Thackray, Julie Bonshor).

* Belvoir First Aid provided emergency support for the runners, while wireless communications were maintained by Raynet.

Water points were provided by CDA, of Langar, PJ Fletchers Builders, of Langar, Colston Bassett Dairy, the Parker family of Hose, and the Bailey family of Long Clawson.

A total of 40 villagers acted as marshals along the route, car park supervisors and water point attendants, while Hose Primary School Parents and Friends Association provided refreshments at race HQ for competitors and supporters.

ElectroMotion also offered alternative parking facilities in case the village hall parking had been waterlogged.