Belvoir Cricket Trust Golf Day to reveal mystery guest

A charity golf day with former Notts cricket captain Darren Bicknell and a surprise sporting celebrity is to be held in aid of the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust.
Bicknell, who has run the charity since retirement from a 20-year professional career, is inviting teams to join him on the tee at Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club on Thursday, September 5.
There will be bacon rolls and coffee of arrival with a 1pm shotgun start.
The format will be stableford with prizes for the top three teams, nearest-the-pin and longest drive before the event concludes with a dinner, prize-giving and fun Q and A with the day’s mystery guest.
Teams of four are invited to register now. Extra places are available for the dinner-only at £25 per head.
The Trust delivers cricket coaching and countryside education every year to nearly 3,000 primary age and special needs children based within a 30-mile radius of Belvoir Castle.
To book, or for more details and sponsorship opportunities, call or text 07825 992406 or email darren@bcctrust.org.uk
Full details and the booking form are also available online at www.bcctrust.org.uk