Belvoir Cricket Trust Golf Day to reveal mystery guest

Have your say

A charity golf day with former Notts cricket captain Darren Bicknell and a surprise sporting celebrity is to be held in aid of the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust.

Bicknell, who has run the charity since retirement from a 20-year professional career, is inviting teams to join him on the tee at Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club on Thursday, September 5.

There will be bacon rolls and coffee of arrival with a 1pm shotgun start.

The format will be stableford with prizes for the top three teams, nearest-the-pin and longest drive before the event concludes with a dinner, prize-giving and fun Q and A with the day’s mystery guest.

Teams of four are invited to register now. Extra places are available for the dinner-only at £25 per head.

The Trust delivers cricket coaching and countryside education every year to nearly 3,000 primary age and special needs children based within a 30-mile radius of Belvoir Castle.

To book, or for more details and sponsorship opportunities, call or text 07825 992406 or email darren@bcctrust.org.uk

Full details and the booking form are also available online at www.bcctrust.org.uk