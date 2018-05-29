Belvoir Cricket League: Unbeaten Hickling pip Thorpe Arnold with last-ball win

Have your say

In a fixture involving two of the Belvoir Cricket League’s unbeaten teams, Hickling pipped Thorpe Arnold in a dramatic match.

After Thorpe had been restricted to 98-5 off their 16 overs, the scores were identical with one ball remaining, but it was hit for four to take Hickling to victory on 102-5.

Wymeswold also remained unbeaten after completing victory over The Harboro.

Upper Broughton recorded their first league victory over a young Mars Petcare team.

Broughton got to 123-7 thanks to Dale Radford (30 not out) and Matt Clough (18), while Chris Hatton, with four wickets, and Andy Orridge, with two, were the pick of the Mars attack.

In reply, Jack Pollard made an unbeaten 44, and there were some good contributions from a young Mars batting line-up in their total of 74-5.