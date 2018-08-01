Belvoir Cricket League: Thorpe Arnold CC join three-horse title race

Thorpe Arnold moved themselves into contention for the Belvoir Cricket League title when they handed Hickling only their second league defeat of the season.

But Hickling returned to winning ways against Upper Broughton last Thursday.

Broughton batted first and were indebted to their youngsters Max Braime (42), J. Wilson (10) and Archie Cropper (8 not out) for guiding them to a competitive total of 110-6.

For Hickling, Y. Patel (3 for 24) returned the best bowling figures.

Yet Hickling’s successful chase was excellently paced by Ian Fisher (54 not out), and backed up by J. Haworth (22) and Tom Spawton (13 not out).

Going into the last few games, Wymeswold remain unbeaten, but have to play Thorpe, twice, who have lost just one league match, as well as Hickling who have only lost two.