Belvoir Cricket League: Thorpe Arnold and Upper Broughton move into semi-finals

The Belvoir Cricket League season started in sunshine with the preliminary round of the Frank Woodhead Cup last Thursday.

Thorpe Arnold proved too strong for Pedigree Petfoods, and batting first, Thorpe raced to 146-3 from their 16 overs.

They then skittled Pedigree for just 33 to seal a 113-run win and a home semi-final with Hickling.

But there was a closer finish in the evening’s other tie as Upper Broughton defeated The Harboro with just three balls to spare.

The Harboro batted first and reached 81-9 thanks to G. Potter (34) and Dack (10 not out).

All of the Broughton bowlers got in the wickets, with Townsend (3 for 29) chief among them.

Broughton were in all sorts of trouble at 11-5 after an excellent spell of bowling from Dave Haylock (4 for 17).

But M. Bullimore (27) and Andy Burton (19 not out) rebuilt the innings and took them to the brink of victory.

Burton hit the winning runs with three balls left to set up a semi-final clash at Wymeswold.