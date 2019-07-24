Belvoir CC show all-round class in West Bridgfordians win

Have your say

A true all-round team effort swept Belvoir to a 48-run win over West Bridgfordians in South Notts League Division A on Saturday.

The fielding had intensity, from rolling stops in the covers to the fabulous catching of Phil Irvine, Danny Wilson and Aled King.

Perhaps the crowning glory was Shay Brady’s remarkable gather, throw and direct hit from the covers to remove Ryan Rickelton whose attacking knock was reeling in Belvoir’s total.

There was a supreme effort with the ball from Phil Irvine (5 for 45), while the batting was led by a pugnacious assault from Aled King (68) and Sam Nightingale’s more serene yet swashbuckling 55.

They put on 116 at a run-a-ball for the third wicket scoring most of their runs in front of square.

It all began with openers Danny Wilson and Alex McNulty who gave the hosts a steady start with a half-century partnership before Akif Farooq (2 for 33) snapped up them both.

West Bridgford’s bowlers toiled away as Nightingale and King put on a show for a couple of hours before the introduction of Rickelton (2-29) separated them.

A few quick blows from Tom Neville allowed Belvoir to post 219-5.

Irvine struck twice to have West Bridgford rocking at 12-2, but Farooq Aziz set up a brick-wall defence and Rickelton, at the other end began a stylish and controlled attack of the Belvoir bowling.

But when they had added 89, at a strike rate of 114, King bowled Farooq in his first over and eight balls later had a second scalp, thanks to Wilson’s catch.

Geoff Curtis provided steadfast support to Rickelton in a fifth-wicket stand of 55 before Joe Bottomley ended their resistance.

Brady’s magnificent run out of Rickelton followed and the nature of the game changed in an instant.

Irvine returned and out-classed three more batsmen as the final five wickets fell in 21 balls, the visitors all out for 171.