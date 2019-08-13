Belvoir CC fightback in vain as Ellerslie chase down target

Hosting Ellerslie in South Notts League A, Phil Irvine (40) and Olly Clayfield (57 not out) pulled the hosts back into the game after a shaky start.

Irvine’s cutting was particularly effective in a third-wicket stand of 60, though his best shot was a pull-drive through mid-wicket.

Clayfield set about the repair, showing his depth of experience and, on the loss of his partner, became the spine of the later batting, his calmness giving licence to his team-mates.

Gareth King (19) smacked a couple of booming sixes before becoming a third victim for Olly Taylor (3 for 74), and Ryan Lewis also went aerial twice in a lightning 29 which bumped the score up to nearly five per over as Belvoir posted 196-6.

Irvine (4 for 71) set about Ellerslie’s batting with some overs of pace and swing which saw them 4-3 after 28 balls.

But, just as Clayfield and Irvine had done for Belvoir, so John Wakeling (57 not out) and Kane Wilson (30) did for the visitors.

Their fourth-wicket stand of 70 steadied things even if the required run rate was increasing until Wilson was stumped by Shay Brady.

Irvine’s fourth victim saw the mini-collapse reach 80-5, with 117 more runs needed from 19 overs.

Taimoor Khan played himself in while Belvoir’s change bowling teased away at the sixth-wicket pair.

His acceleration was , mixing sharp singles with half-a-dozen sixes as he scored his last 50 from 38 balls to finish 82 not out.

But the innings of the day was Wakeling’s obdurate captain’s knock of 57, laying the platform for Khan’s finishing.