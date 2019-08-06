Belvoir CC fall short in league and foiled by rain in cup

Have your say

Phil Irvine bowled Belvoir to an excellent start at Balderton by knocking over the hosts top three with only 48 on the board.

Unfortunately for the visitors this brought out Chatharunga Arachchige to join Ryan Charlesworth (37).

The Sri Lankan ran quick, and sometimes risky singles, and must take the blame for Charlesworth’s demise, run out by Joe Bottomley in the covers.

However by that time they had added 111 for the fourth wicket in 26 overs.

The King brothers took a wicket each, one to a superb catch by Dan Wilson, to put Balderton.

Chatharunga switched to hitting boundaries with aplomb, reaching his century from 102 balls and going on to finish 123 not out.

At the other end Steve Ryder (39 not out) joined in as Balderton smacked 99 off the final 10 overs to leave Belvoir needing 290 to win.

In reply Belvoir were quickly two down to Tom Shepard (2 for 30).

Sam Nightingale (42) and Tom Neville (50) put on 94 for the third wicket, but both fell in the space of eight runs, with keeper Chris Morris adding a third via a stumping two runs later to leave Belvoir 112-5.

Aled King and his brother Gareth (28) tried manfully to keep the run rate up, but Dan Pinfold’s nagging spin and Chris Dobbie’s aggression accounted for them.

Needing 10 per over, skipper Ryan Lewis managed a run-a-ball 29 and the last wicket tenaciously added 32 to secure a fourth batting bonus point, but the hope of victory had long gone.

* Belvoir’s hopes of reaching the Popkess Cup semi-finals were foiled by the rain.

An excellent game of cricket was curtailed by a vicious rain storm after Belvoir has set a solid platform of 80-2 from 18 of their allotted 45 overs.

But Gedling’s 279-8, scored at 6.2 per over saw them awarded the tie.

Despite some aggressive bowling from Belvoir’s seam attack, Coffee (87), Crudington (15) and Burton (27) propelled Gedling to 146-2 from 25 overs.

Two of them were deceived by the spin of Gareth King (2 for 46) and the third was bowled by Will Bray as Belvoir reeled them in temporarily.

Belvoir’s fielding was intense, exemplified by good catches from Rory Kerr, Adam Ellis and Gareth King, supported by a fine display of wicket-keeping from Chris Bealby.

But Dermo (51) accelerated at just the right rate, and helped by Rahmen (31) and McCarroll (21), set Belvoir a stiff target of 280 to win.

Gareth King (35) and Will Bray (20 not out) set off at a fair pace, improved by Matthew Fentem’s outrageous shot selection, but only for seven balls before he was bowled by Burton.

Then came the rain which had been threatening and Belvoir’s middle order were denied the chance to continue the chase.