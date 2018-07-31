Belvoir CC denied in thriller at Clifton

Belvoir CC were part of another exciting finish as 512 runs were split over 90 overs.

Hosts Clifton Village piled up 257-7 batting first, with Anthony Hart smashing an excellent 96 before playing round a fast, straight ball and becoming one of Joe Bottomley’s four victims, as the Belvoir bowler made it 20 wickets in five games.

Hart had good support from Brazier (59) and the bustling Adam Shepherd (30) in stands of 104 and 62 before Luke Gunn and Kirsten Cowlingshaw took 18 off the last over.

Danny Gibson was easily the day’s most economical bowler with his 15 overs going at an average of less than four.

Belvoir started well in reply with Gareth King pacing a sensible, but busy, half-century in tandem with Lewis Dann who dabbed, cut and flicked his way to a run-a-ball 36.

He was undone by Cowlingshaw as he looked to accelerate, giving Gunn, Clifton’s second replacement keeper, one of three good catches.

Adam Shepherd bowled tightly without success until he snaffled King with the first ball of his second spell.

Cowlingshaw bowled seven overs for just 16 runs and Belvoir found themselves needing 120 off 15 overs, but they were only two down with Tom Neville at the wicket.

Six followed four followed six as the run rate steadied, but with three overs left, 30 were still required.

Nineteen came from the next over off Liam Brazier, but he got his revenge in the final over.

With only seven needed, Brazier tucked up the batsmen with varied pace and a nagging line and length.

Neville had blasted his way to a 72-ball ton, but he and Phil Irvine could only manage two singles and two leg byes as Clifton held on for a winning draw by two runs.