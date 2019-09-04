Belvoir CC defeated as Clifton seal South Notts League title

Belvoir CC ended their South Notts League campaign fifth in Division A after a final day defeat to newly-crowned champions Clifton Village.

Clifton secured the championship when they collected their second bowling bonus point as Kirsten Cowlishaw had Aled King caught, and from then on they were in a party mood.

Belvoir’s top scorer Shay Brady had already departed for an excellent 68, featuring nine fours, while Olly Clayfield (24) batted sensibly until Cowlishaw deceived him with his spin variations.

Tom Neville and Phil Irvine both got in and then out, but not before Irvine had clattered the sightscreen in smacking two consecutive sixes off Cowlishaw.

With Irvine’s loss, Belvoir were at 162-8 and looking for a few more runs.

Thanks to a mini-assault by Joe Bottomley and Ben Robinson another 32 were added as the hosts were bowled out for 194.

In reply, a pugnacious Daniel Birch thrashed the ball to all parts, securing a fifty off 36 balls while heavily outscoring his opening partner.

Irvine took two quick wickets to keep the contest open, but Birch was then joined by Anthony Hart and they added 46 in just five overs.

Still Belvoir would not go quietly as Gareth King had Birch splendidly caught on the boundary by Brady for a wonderful 75, dominated by 5 sixes and 9 fours.

The persevering Alex McNulty then had Liam Brazier caught behind, and a glimmer opened up again for Belvoir with Clifton on 116-4.

Cowlishaw, who had already taken four wickets, now went berserk with the bat, whacking his way to 56 not out off 34 balls to eclipse even Birch’s earlier efforts.

Hart (42 not out) merely went along at a sedate run-a-ball pace in an unbroken stand of 82 to seal a title-crowning six-wicket win.