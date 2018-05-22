Belvoir CC: Dann’s captain’s knock in vain against Gedling Colliery

Two centuries lit up Knipton as Belvoir went down to a four-wicket defeat at home to Gedling Colliery in South Notts League Division A on Saturday.

Early losses saw Belvoir fall to 33-3 against some tight bowling, but captain Lewis Dann joined a pugnacious Olly Elson (22) in a stand of 35 before Elson was well caught by keeper Andy McCarroll.

Wickets fell regularly to excellent fielding, especially a brilliant reaction catch at slip by Josh Mierkalns, but Dann continued to accelerate, collecting 18 off one over to spoil Matt Brown’s good spell.

Another pair of mighty sixes did the same to Chris Berry’s figures (2 for 37) as Dann completed a silky ton off 110 balls, with Joe Bottomley (20) providing resilient support before the home side were bowled out for 212.

Gedling’s reply was built around Josh Mierkalns’ entertaining knock.

Having taken 12 balls to get off the mark, he raced to a hundred from another 83, as high class footwork and invention earned him 18 boundaries.

He was well supported early on by a long defensive innings from Duncan McKeown (16) and later by captain Richard Beaumont with a more carefree 20.

Belvoir bowlers Phil Irvine (3 for 54) and Olly Elson (3 for 50) chipped away with some clever attacking bowling, and Gedling’s victory was not assured until Irfan Haider smacked a 12-ball 20 to secure it.