Belvoir CC cricketer selected for MCC tour to Sierra Leone

Belvoir Cricket Club’s Ryan Lewis will jet off for Africa as part of a 13-man MCC touring squad.

Lewis joins a squad of club cricketers selected from across the UK and Ireland for a tour of Sierra Leone, beginning this weekend.

The thirteen-day trip is the first tour the MCC has sent to the country since 2003.

Lewis will travel to the capital Freetown where the squad will be met by the president of Sierra Leone, before training ahead of a busy playing programme.

The touring party will play a pair of matches against the Sierra Leone Under 19s team in T20 and 50-over formats, either side of a visit to the provinces where the squad will undertake a coaching session at the Mokonde Grounds in Njala.

MCC will then face the Sierra Leone national team in a 50-over match and two T20 matches, before ending the tour with a T20 against a Combined XI, and another 50-over clash with the national side.

The tour starts on Saturday with a T20 match against the national U19s squad.