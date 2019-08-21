Belvoir CC beaten by explosive West Bridgfordians batting

Alex Winiarski was the backbone of the West Bridgfordians innings with a wonderful 99 not out to set up a big 105-run win over Belvoir no Saturday.

While Winiarski dug in, Rhys Hayes hit an aggressive run-a-ball 26 until Phil Irvine (2 for 46) induced a false stroke, leading to a nerve-jangling catch by Joe Creasey at backward square leg.

Farooq Aziz (28) added some classy shots until he was bowled by the persevering Irvine.

Skipper Alistair Pettit (89 not out) played himself in for 20 balls before accelerating to 50 from as many balls before super-charging his last 39 runs from a further 15.

Belvoir’s bowling was put under severe pressure and it was to their great credit that each bowler kept at it with resolve, while some of the ground fielding was also exemplary as the hosts racked up 276-2.

In reply, Shay Brady (42) and Danny Wilson (30) laid the foundations with energy and aplomb, but at 74 Pettit (4 for 39) trapped Brady leg before at the start of a mini-collapse to 92-3.

Tom Neville (35) and Phil Irvine (26) set about the recovery, but the required run rate forced them to play shots with a higher tariff.

It was entertaining, but also risky, and Kulvern Kandola brought his tricky spin to bear, bowling them both within the space of five runs.

The late middle-order and tail succumbed one-by-one with only Will Bray offering any real resistance.

Kandola finished with 5 for 26, of which four were clean-bowled.