Belvoir CC batsman Jake Fisher smashes club record 292

Jake Fisher was in no mood to hang around as he smashed Belvoir Cricket Club’s batting records with a massive knock of 292 on Sunday.

The opening batsman took just 122 balls to set the new benchmark, eclipsing Anthony Wade’s highest previous mark of 264, in the Grantham and Melton Association Division One match against Syston.

Fisher plundered Syston’s toiling attack for 22 sixes and 29 fours, but fell short of a triple-hundred when he was finally caught off the bowling of David Tebbutt.

His knock - higher than the total innings of 20 teams in the league on Sunday - helped Belvoir post a massive 480-4 from their 40 overs, scored at an average of exactly 12-an-over.

The visitors could only manage 215-7 in reply.