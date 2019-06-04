Barkby United struggle again as county player fires Ivanhoe

Have your say

Barkby United’s tough season continued as they slipped to their sixth Premier Division defeat of the season on Saturday.

The five-wicket home defeat to Leicester Ivanhoe kept Barkby in the bottom two, one point above rock-bottom Lutterworth.

Having won the toss and decided to bat, Tew and Troop put on 36 for the first wicket before the former was bowled by Evans for nine.

Barkby were struggling to get runs against some accurate bowling, with only Troop (52) and Morris (59 not out) looking happy against the bowling.

Waplington added 25 to take Barkby to 201-9 from their 50 overs.

Ivanhoe lost their first three wickets for 66 runs to give the hosts hope, but a hundred-run partnership between county academy player Evans and Twigg got them back on track.

And the visitors reached their victory target in the 35th over, with Evans carrying his bat through the innings for his 95 not out.

On Saturday, Barkby travel to Potters Lane to play in-form local rivals Syston, fresh from winning their last two (12.30pm start), while Barkby Second XI host Syston Seconds in Division Three with a 1pm start.

Barkby: D. Tew 9, M Troop 52, H. Funnell 8, S. Flowers 15, B. Silver 1, A. Morris 59*, B. Hollis 5, R. Waplington 25, J. Hunt 4, L. Phillips 7, C. Smith 0*, Extras 16. Total: 201-9.

Ivanhoe: 202-5.

Bowling: H. Funnell 5-0-52-1; L. Phillips 4-0-28-1; R. Waplington 6-0-22-1; C. Smith 6-0-21-0; A. Morris 3-0-15-0; J. Hunt 7-0-30-1; B. Hollis 3.5-0-24-1.

* Barkby lost to top-of-the-table Rothley Park in the county cup in a tie reduced to 29 overs a side.

Rothley scored 216-8 before Barkby replied with 189-7, including 72 from Ben Hollis, and 39 from Martin Troop.