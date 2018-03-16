Barkby United’s outgoing skipper piles up the prizes at club awards

Have your say

Barkby United Cricket Club held their annual dinner and presentation night at Barkby village hall last week.

Club chairman Hugh Asher praised the teams for their efforts last season and thanked the first team captain Steve Flowers for his leadership of the team for the last five seasons.

Steve has decided to stand down as captain, and his brother Tom will be taking over for the 2018 campaign which begins next month.

Club patron John Pochin presented the First XI batting award and players’ player of the year prize to Steve Flowers, while young spinner Cameron Sharp claimed the bowling award.

Second team awards were presented by club president James Johnson to Martin Troop for batting, and Dave Botting (bowling), while Martin Troop took home the players’ player of the year trophy.

Cricket manager Tom Flowers handed out the Third XI awards to Scott Moore for batting, while Josh Grant received the bowling award as well as the players’ player of the year trophy.

The Sunday XI batting award went to Jack Wood, and the Sunday bowling honour went to Michael Lilley.

In midweek cricket, the Burrough League XI batting and bowling awards were both won by Steve Flowers.

And Steve capped a prolific evening when he shared the Clubperson of the Year award, as voted for by the players, with Scott Moore.