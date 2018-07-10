Barkby United outplayed by Kegworth to set up key basement battle

Barkby United will go into their clash with bottom side Market Harborough in need of a win after a second successive heavy defeat on Saturday.

Kegworth won the toss and put the home side into bat, and Barkby lost their first wicket when Hollis was out for one.

Tew and Boyce took the score to 82 before the latter was given out lbw for 23, and with the addition of only three runs, Barkby lost the wickets of Percy and Tom Flowers.

Their fifth wicket fell when Tew was caught for a well-made 58 off only 55 balls.

Silver and Gilbert put on 88 for the sixth wicket before both were given out trapped leg before, Silver for 48 and Gilbert for 44 as Barkby were bowled out in the 49th over for 211.

Kegworth openers Meads and Williams put on 60 for the first wicket before the former was bowled by Johnson for 10.

Williams continued to hit the ball to all parts of the ground and Barkby only managed to take the wicket of Wooley, bowled by Morris for two, as Dickinson (37 not out) and Williams (124 not out) saw the visitors reach their target in the 33rd over.

The defeat saw Barkby slip one place and 22 points below the bottom two ahead of their trip to Harborough on Saturday (12.30pm start).

Barkby: D. Tew 58, B. Hollis 1, M. Boyce 23, C. Percy 1, T. Flowers 1, B. Silver 48, C. Gilbert 44, A. Morris 6, H. Whittaker 2, J. Johnson 4, C. Sharp 0*, Extras 23. Total: 211.

Kegworth: 212-2.

Bowling: J. Johnson 7-1-26-1; H. Whittaker 3-0-28-0; C. Sharp 8-0-44-0; B. Hollis 6.5-0-53-0; A. Morris 6-0-36-1; M. Boyce 2-0-13-0.