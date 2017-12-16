Barkby United CC thank retiring club servants

Have your say

Barkby United Cricket Club appointed a new chairman at their annual meeting last week.

Hugh Asher steps up to the role vacated by retiring chairman Marcus Birr, supported by vice-chairman Russ Munden.

Alison Kirk also gave up her post as welfare officer.

A club spokesman said: “The club would like to thank Alison for her many years of work in different capacities for the club, and also retiring chairman Marcus Birr, and Bob Cooper who has kept the outfield in such superb condition over the years.

“Their work for the club is much appreciated.”

Tom Flowers will captain Barkby’s First XI through another County League Premier Division campaign, taking over from his brother Steve, while Dave Botting and Josh Grant will lead the second and third teams, respectively.

Ken Eales will skipper the Sunday XI, and Dan Lever the midweek Burrough League side.

Other officers elected were club patron John Pochin, president James Johnson, joint secretaries Dan Lever and Jack Wood, and treasurer Louis Botting.