Barkby United CC skittled for 60 in season opener

A much-depleted Barkby United side fell at the first hurdle in the ECB National Knockout Cup at Radcliffe-on-Trent.

After winning the toss, captain Steve Flowers put the hosts in to bat, and it looked a good decision when Jack Johnson struck with the first ball of the match, having Mason caught behind by Troop.

Just 12 runs later Hammond had Johnson well caught by Flowers, and when Sutton was caught on the boundary by Grant off Hammond, Radcliffe were 62-3.

Johnson hit the stumps with a direct throw to run out Richardson, but MierKhans and Norris added 65 for the fifth wicket before Norris (60) was bowled by Connor Percy who then had MierKhans caught by Grant on the boundary for a destructive 22-ball 49.

Percy got his 3rd wicket when Troop took another catch to dismiss Parker-Cole before Steve Flowers had Lucas caught by Troop for 14 as the home side posted 207-8.

Barkby’s innings started badly against forner Notts and Northants paceman Lucas (2 for 8) and Savage (2 for 12) who accounted for Troop (2), Hollis (2), Flowers (2) and Tew (8).

At 18-4 Radcliffe rested their opening bowlers, but things got even worse for Barkby when Parker-Cole (4 for 8) and Mierkhans (2 for 32) ripped through the rest of the innings.

Only Jack Johnson (23) reached double figures as Barkby were dismissed for 60 in only 19 overs.