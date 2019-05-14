Barkby United CC collapse at Cropston after Morris five-for

A lower order collapse cost Barkby United hopes of their second County League win of the season on Saturday.

Chasing 167 at Cropston, Barkby lost their last five wickets for only 42 to fall to a 40-run Premier Division defeat.

The visitors made a good start after winning the toss and putting the home side into bat as opening bowler Whittaker bowled Pravin in his second over with the score on six.

Cropston continued to lose wickets against some fine bowling from Aiden Morris and Jamie Drake, with only the Hickenbottom brothers and Punchard showing much resistance.

Barkby eventually dismissed the hosts for 167 with Morris taking 5 for 30 and Drake 3 for 33.

United lost their first wicket with the score on 19 when Troop was bowled by Earl for eight, and with only another six runs added, Earl then bowled Tew and Silver to put Cropston right back into the game.

Steve and Tom Flowers took the score to 47 before Tom was bowled for 13, but Morris and Steve Flowers put on 38 for the fifth wicket before the latter was bowled for 37.

The rest of the batsmen could only muster 42 runs between them as Barkby were dismissed for 127, Morris finishing on 31.

Barkby host league leaders Rothley Park on Saturday for a 12.30pm start.

Cropston: 167.

Bowling: H. Whittaker 10-1-29-1; A. Morris 9.5-1-30-5; C. Smith 6-0-27-0; J. Hunt 10-0-43-0; J. Drake 10-2-33-3.

Barkby: M. Troop 8, S. Flowers 37, D. Tew 0, B. Silver 0, T. Flowers 13, A. Morris 31, B. Hollis 13, J. Drake 4, H. Whittaker 2*, J. Hunt 4, C. Smith 1, Extras 14. Total: 127.