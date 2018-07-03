Barkby United bowlers feel the heat at Lutterworth

Have your say

Barkby United were comfortably beaten as in-form Lutterworth piled up the runs in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Lutterworth won the toss and batted, opening with Pickering and overseas player Marshall, and they put on 55 before Pickering was well caught in the slips by Tew, off Botting.

County player Lewis Hill then came to the crease and they put on 207 for the second wicket before Marshall was finally caught by Hollis off Sharp for a mammoth 162.

Two runs later Pickering was caught and bowled by Sharp for one, but Wilson and Hill continued to pile on the runs before Hollis had Hill caught by Percy for 85.

Wilson finished unbeaten on 62, and despite two more wickets from Morris, the hosts posted 368-7 from their 50 overs.

Tew and Botting got Barkby off to a good start, putting on 50 for the first wicket before Tew was caught for 24.

Barkby lost their second wicket when Tom Flowers was caught for five (58-2), and Botting was also caught for 29.

Steve Flowers added 31, with good contributions from Ben Silver (47) and Martin Troop (48 not out), but Barkby finished well short on 264-9.

Barkby host Kegworth on Saturday from 12.30pm, and next Thursday (July 12).

They then play a Fisher German XI at Beeby Road in a T20 match, starting at 3pm.

After the match, singer Kerry Jean will perform from 8pm until 9pm, and everyone is welcome.

Lutterworth: 368-7.

Bowling: C. Smith 10-0-87-0; L. Botting 10-2-34-1; A. Morris 10-0-64-2; C. Sharp 10-0-90-2; S. Flowers 7-0-62-0; B. Hollis 3-0-21-1.

Barkby: D. Tew 24, L. Botting 29, T. Flowers 5, S. Flowers 31, C. Percy 16, B. Hollis 7, B. Silver 47, A. Morris 16, M. Troop 48*, C. Smith 8, C. Sharp 14*, Extras 19. Total: 264-9.