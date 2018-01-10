Barkby United bowler retires from professional cricket

Leicestershire CCC bowler Will Fazakerley has retired from professional cricket at the age of 19.

Fazakerley has also turned out for Barkby United in the County League Premier for the last two seasons and signed his first professional contract in September 2016, having joined the club’s Academy after coming through the age group system at Sussex.

He earned an extension to his initial 12-month deal last June after some standout performances, including a maiden century in limited-overs competition, and a six-wicket haul against Yorkshire.

But Fazakerley, who also represented Guernsey, has now decided to focus on a career outside of the game.

He said: “I’d like to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity to play professional cricket, but I have decided that now is the right time to pursue opportunities outside of cricket.”

Leicestershire CCC chief executive Wasim Khan said: “We fully understand Will’s decision to look for a different direction in his life outside of professional cricket and we wish him all the very best in the future.”