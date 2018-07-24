Barkby United batting tamed by County League leaders Ivanhoe

Have your say

Barkby United continue to cast a few nervous glances over their shoulders after they were skittled by the County League leaders.

Hosting Leicester Ivanhoe at Beeby Road on Saturday, Barkby collapsed to 93 all out in an eighth defeat of the season which left them eighth in the Premier Division - just 17 points above the second relegation place.

Barkby won the toss and put the visitors into bat, but the Ivanhoe openers put on 64 for the first wicket, before Evans was bowled by Smith.

Just two runs later Swindells was run out for one, and although surviving opener Kendall continued to score freely, he lost another partner when Twigg was bowled by Smith for 19.

Ivanhoe lost their fourth wicket when Johnson trapped Beaumont lbw for 0.

Sharp came into the attack and bowled Durose for 23 before finally removing Kendall, caught by Smith for 128, with the score on 219.

Sharp took three more wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 269.

But Barkby’s innings never gained any momentum as opening bowlers Gilford and Evans reduced the home side to 18-5.

Silver (26) and Smith (14 not out) were the only batsmen to offer any resistance as Barkby lost by a hefty 176 runs.

Barkby face an important fixture on Saturday when they travel to Langtons who are just one place and six points below (12.30pm start).

The Second XI, meanwhile, entertain Narborough and Littlethorpe in Division Three with a 1pm start.

Leicester Ivanhoe: 269.

Bowling: R. Waplington 9-0-44-1; L. Botting 10-0-37-0; C. Smith 10-0-56-2; J. Johnson 8-1-42-1; C. Sharp 9.4-0-60-5; B. Hollis 2-0-17-0.

Barkby: D. Tew 2, L. Botting 0, B. Hollis 12, S. Flowers 2, C. Percy 0, B. Silver 26, C. Gilbert 4, R. Waplington 6, J. Johnson 0, C. Smith 14*, C. Sharp 4, Extras 23. Total: 93.