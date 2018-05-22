Barkby United batsmen toil in Ivanoe defeat

Have your say

Barkby United’s batsmen toiled as they suffered a five-wicket County League Premier defeat at Leicester Ivanhoe on Saturday.

The visitors again won the toss and decided to bat, but made a poor start, with Funnell caught for three and Louis Botting given out LBW for 11 with the score on 26-2.

Hollis was then caught for 11 off Evans who then bowled Flowers (6) with a tremendous delivery.

Evans (5 for 35) then had Tew caught for 18 and Morris caught without scoring as Barkby slumped to 67-6.

Silver and Drake put on 39 for the seventh wicket before Silver was caught behind, off Carey, for 15, and Drake (31) and Sharp added 61 for the eighth wicket, a stand which was broken when Graham bowled Sharp for 18.

Graham and Evans then swiftly wrapped up the Barkby innings for 174, a total which included 56 extras.

Ivanhoe’s reply started well as openers Kendall and Moore put on 43 before Smith had Moore LBW for 17.

Ivanhoe had moved on to 73 before Drake took the second wicket, bowling Kendall for 43.

Sharp then struck twice, having Ward and Beaumont both caught by Flowers, and at 78-4 Barkby seemed to be back in the game.

But Durose and Carey added 59 before Hollis caught and bowled Durose (24), and the hard-hitting Carey (58 not out) and Malik saw the Ivanhoe to their target in the 40th over.

On Saturday, the First XI host Langtons at Beeby Road (12.30pm start), and on Bank Holiday Monday, the Authors XI visit Barkby for a game (2pm start).

Barkby: H. Funnell 3, L. Botting 11, B. Hollis 11, D. Tew 18, S. Flowers 6, B. Silver 15, A. Morris 0, J. Drake 31, C. Sharp 18, J. Johnson 3, C. Smith 2*, Extras 56. Total: 174.

Ivanhoe: 180-5.

Bowling: C. Smith 10-0-41-1; C. Sharp 10-2-28-2; A. Morris 7-1-26-0; J. Drake 10-1-48-1; B. Hollis 2.4-0-32-1.

* Barkby played Barrow in the first round of the County Cup and suffered a three-wicket defeat.

Barkby posted 210-4, with Funnell (55) and Tew (40) the main scorers.

But Barrow reached their target in the 37th over despite the best efforts of Sharp (3 for 45), Dave Botting (2 for 31) and Aiden Morris (2 for 28).