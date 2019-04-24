Barkby slip to opening day defeat in Prem

Barkby United opened their Leicestershire County League Premier season with defeat at Sileby on Saturday.

Having lost the toss, the visitors were put into bat, and Hollis and Troop put on 34 for the first wicket before the former was given out LBW to Smith for 17.

With the score on 68, Gillett had Troop caught by Kinch for 17, and Tew was next man out, stumped off the bowling of Gillett for 30.

Steve Flowers was caught on the boundary off Dawson for 17 before Funnell and Silver put on 66 for the fifth wicket until Kinch had Funnell caught for 42, made off only 37 balls.

Barkby lost three more quick wickets to Smith, but Silver finishing unbeaten on 41 as the innings closed on 213-8 from their 50 overs.

Sileby made their intentions clear from the start and went on the attack despite losing the wicket of Buck with the score on 15, LBW to Smith.

Gillett and Torr took the score to 86 before the former Thorpe Arnold captain fell to Tew’s good slip catch off the bowling of Morris.

Morris then removed Torr, caught Hollis for 38, but Kinch and Yates (47 not out) took Sileby to within seven runs of their target.

Waplington finally had Kinch caught by Flowers for 59, but Glennon joined Yatesto ease Sileby to a six-wicket win in the 37th over.

Barkby have another away match at Barrow Town on Saturday with a 12.30pm start, while the Second XI host Maher Stars in Division Three, with a 1pm start.

Papplewick and Linby then visit Barkby on Sunday in the national Royal London Club Competition (1pm start).

Barkby: B. Hollis 17, M. Troop 17, D. Tew 30, S. Flowers 17, H. Funnell 42, B. Silver 41*, A. Morris 7, R. Waplington 0, J. Drake 8, J. Johnson 1*, Extras 33. Total: 213-8.

Sileby: 216-4.

Bowling: R. Waplington 6-0-31-1; C. Smith 8-0-52-1; A. Morris 5-1-24-2; J. Drake 10-0-57-0; J. Johnson 4-0-18-0; B. Hollis 4-0-34-0.