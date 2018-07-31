Barkby chase scuppered by evening storms

Have your say

Barkby United’s hopes of chasing down their fifth County League Premier Division win were thwarted by rain on Saturday.

Langtons won the toss and decided to bat first, but Botting and Morris both took two wickets to leave the home side struggling on 65-4.

Manga and Dukanwala put on 107 for the fifth wicket before Smith came into the attack and bowled Dukanwala for 36.

One run later, Sharp had Manga caught by Tew for 57 as the Langtons innings was reduced to 45 overs because of the rain, posting 209-7.

After an early tea and further delays because of rain, Barkby’s innings was reduced to 20 overs in which they required 123 runs to win.

In the chase for the runs Barkby lost the wickets of Botting, Flowers and Tew with only 14 runs on the board.

And when further heavy rain came, the game was finally abandoned after five-and-a-half overs with Matt Boyce unbeaten ion 12.

Barkby took eight points from the match and lie ninth ahead of their home match with Kibworth on Saturday (12.30pm start).

Langtons: 209-7.

Bowling: L. Botting 10-2-33-2; R. Waplington 7-1-26-0; A. Morris 7-0-30-2; C. Sharp 10-0-45-2; C. Smith 8-0-44-1; S. More 3-0-22-0.

Barkby: M. Boyce 12*, L. Botting 0, S. Flowers 6, D. Tew 1, B. Silver 1*, Extras 1. Total: 21-3.