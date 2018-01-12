Barkby CC and Belvoir CC begin pre-season programme

Have your say

Barkby United Cricket Club have begun preparations for the 2018 season as senior squad indoor nets got under way last week.

The club had an excellent season last summer with two of their County League teams winning promotion and the First XI consolidating their position in the top flight.

Nets take place at Brooksby Melton College, in Brooksby, on Mondays from 8pm.

The winter training programme, run by club coach and first team captain Tom Flowers, will also include fitness sessions, one-to-one workshops and group drills.

Each session costs £4.

* Belvoir CC also get their winter programme under way next week at the Kings School, in Grantham.

Senior nets take place on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm, while junior nets begin on Thursday, January 25, also at the King School, from 7pm to 8pm.

Specialist coaching sessions with former Nottinghamshire captain Paul Johnson have also been arranged and start next Wednesday at North Lodge Nets, near Harlaxton.

To book, email olly.clayfield@playerlayer.com