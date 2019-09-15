Assassins Muay Thai duo take on experienced fighters at Melton

Have your say

George Griffiths is among the Muay Thai Assassins putting in the hard yards in preparation for the Melton gym’s final hometown show of the year.

The Market tavern show is just under five weeks away, on October 12, when crowd pleaser Griffiths will go up another weight to meet his next challenger.

He takes on experienced Crewe opponent Jocky Flood.

Trainer Mark Barlow said: “George always goes forward and loves a good scrap, but he also has a good technical skill set.

“Jocky is more experienced than George, but with a loud crowd behind him, that (extra) experience won’t matter.”

Another Assassin fighter Naomi Blankley faces her first adult bout when she meets Megan Pearce, from London’s Karma Gym, in the ring.

Barlow added: “Naomi always works hard in the gym and is extremely fit and will need all the fitness she has.

“Pearce is more experienced, but we know she doesn’t like to be pressurised and Naomi will definitely pressurise her opponent.”

Tickets are on sale from all Assassin Muay Thai members, and Nicko’s Fish Bar.

For more details, contact the Assassins via Facebook.