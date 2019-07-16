Asfordby Hill School pips Sherard to area tag rugby crown

Melton RFC played host to the re-arranged Melton and Belvoir Primary Schools Year 5 and 6 Tag Rugby Competition earlier this month.

Competition was stiff as the four participating schools demonstrated some impressive skills, teamwork and enthusiasm for the game.

All teams played each other twice, and at the end Sherard and Asfordby Hill were locked together on the same overall points.

Asfordby Hill were announced overall winners as they had a superior try difference to runners-up Sherard.

Old Dalby finished in third place and St Francis were fourth.

“It was fantastic to see each team improve as the competition went on and they were a pleasure to watch,” said Melton and Belvoir School Sports development manager, Clare Marlow.

“A big thank-you to Jenny Beech from Melton RFC, to the parents and staff for supporting the children, and to Hannah, from Long Field, and Sean, from John Ferneley, for refereeing and supporting the delivery of the event.”