All set for popular annual Belvoir Challenge fundraiser

The hundreds of participants in this weekend’s Belvoir Challenge are being urged to use a park and ride scheme introduced to the annual event for the first time this year.

Shuttle buses will transport entrants from new parking areas outside the village, on Harby Road on the way to Langar, to the start at Harby Village Hall on Saturday.

The field at the 2018 Belvoir Challenge makes its way towards Stathern

More than 1,000 walkers and runners will cover either a 15-mile or a 26-mile course over undulating terrain across the Vale for what is the local primary school’s most valuable annual fundraiser.

Organisers, the Friends of Harby School, say they encourage everyone to use the new park and ride facility because of the very restricted parking in the village.

Pupils, staff and parents will, as usual, be assisting with the organisation on the day and providing cakes and drinks at refreshment stations around the course with everyone setting off at 9am.

Runners and walkers will use footpaths, byways, tracks and minor roads throughout the Vale and, with the permission of the Duke of Rutland, on land through the Belvoir Estate.