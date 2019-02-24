All ages welcome at Thrussington Fun Run

Have your say

Organisers are hoping to top last year’s bumper 300-plus field when the Thrussington Fun Run returns early next month.

The event is the first in a three-race fun run series and takes place on Saturday, March 9 from 2pm.

Thrussington Fun Run - the seniors and youth race competitors make their way to the brook crossing PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-190219-180427002

Thrussington Fun Run will be run over five races, with the first off at 2pm, and is open to all ages.

For more information and entry form, visit www.thrussingtonfunrun.co.uk

Schedule – Race One: pre-school to school Year 2; Race Two: Years 3 and 4; Race Three: Years 5 and 6; Race Four: Year 7 to 17 years; Race Five: adults and vet 50-plus.

Children of school Year 6 and under run one lap of the three-quarter-mile cross-country course which includes ditches and hay bales, and Year 7 up to adults complete two laps.

Last year’s edition raising more than £2,000 for Thrussington School, and Jac Bach, a children’s charity supporting children with life-changing illnesses, and the fun run will again be supporting these charities for 2019.

Everyone who completes the course receives a medal and post-race treats.

Hot and cold refreshments will be available in the village hall before prize-giving.

In races four and five there is an additional £10 cash prize for the fastest runner who beats the course record of 9min 22secs.

Everyone from new runners to old hands are welcome to run as an individual or as a family team.

A school team trophy will also be up for grabs.

Entry costs £5 per person and closes at 7pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Organisers wish to thank their main sponsors – Tokio Marine HCC, Charles Bentley and Son, Raylec Electrical, and Bentons Estate Agents, as well as the Rudkin family for the use of the field.

The series will then continue with the Frisby Fun Run on March 30 (http://frisbyfunrun.wordpress.com), and Queniborough Stomp on April 6 (www.queniboroughfunrun.co.uk).