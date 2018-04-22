Ace facilities and open to all abilities

Tennis coaching is on offer at the Upper Broughton Youth and Social Club courts.

The club has two all-weather floodlit courts, developed over the last five years, where LTA accredited coaching is available all year round for juniors and adults of all ages and abilities, and open to members and non-members.

There is weekly men’s and ladies’ club tennis, and also a school holiday children’s club. New members are welcome.

To find out more, visit http://cspark.at/ubysc or go along and speak to coach Laura or one of their club members.