Somerby and Owston villagers get new high speed mobile internet connections

Villagers in Somerby and Owston now have access to high speed mobile internet connections following work done by network operator O2.

They are two of six villages and hamlets which have been provided with a 4G service as part of the company’s drive to improve communications in rural areas.

Economic research commissioned by O2 last year revealed that the extra stimulus provided by 4G is equivalent to a 31 per cent boost over and above the underlying job growth trend for a rural community.

Derek McManus, the firm’s chief operating officer, said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in more rural communities can now experience faster mobile internet. “We continue to invest in bringing data coverage to as many locations as possible and have put forward an industry led proposal around a Single Rural Network which we believe is the best way to provide coverage in rural areas.

“We are already working with government on what this proposed network will look like – and we hope to announce further progress on this front shortly.”