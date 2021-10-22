The most popular dog costumes for Halloween, as searched on Google

It seems we all love our dogs so much we don’t them to miss out on all the fun - and frightfulness - of Halloween so we want a creepy costume for them.

According to data compiled by Liberty Marketing, more people are looking to find outfits for their four-legged friends - with pumpkin and pirate costumes being among the top choices.

So, we’ve taken the hard work out of searching for the perfect canine costume for you. Here are the most popular canine costumes for Halloween, as compiled from Google search data.

Idepet Pet Costume Halloween Pumpkin dog Idepet Pet Costume Halloween Pumpkin dog £10.99 Bright colours 3/5 Turn your four legged friend in to a spooky pumpkin with this sweet outfits. It fits snuggly over their paws and back, so you don't have to worry about it restricting their movement in any way or falling off as they run around. The sizing runs a little small, so it's advisable to order at least one size up. Available in sizes XS to XXL, and priced between £10.99 and £12.99 depending on the size.

Idepet Halloween Pet Hoodie Coat Idepet Halloween Pet Hoodie Coat £13.99 Versatility 3.5/5 Okay, so this one isn't a costume in the strictest sense, more of a Halloween-themed coat, but you could still take your pooch to a seasonal party wearing it and then also use it to keep them warm while out on walks throughout October so it's more versatile than a regular costume. The sizing runs a little small, so it's advisable to order at least one size up. Available in sizes S to XXL.

Rorchio 3 Pack Halloween Pet Bat Wings Rorchio 3 Pack Halloween Pet Bat Wings £9.99 Multiple pets 4/5 Turn your small dog in to the main attraction of your Halloween party with these bat wings. A great price, this pack includes three bat wings so it's perfect and cost effective choice for people who have more than one pet dog. Even if you only have one dog, it's useful to have spares - just in case of any accidents. It has a two hook and loop fastener design, so it is very convenient and adjustable according to the actual size of your pet and won't fall off easily. This product is recommended for small dogs, not medium-sized and large dogs.

PEDOMUS Dog Costume Halloween Costume PEDOMUS Dog Costume Halloween Costume £8.99 Easy costume 4/5 This Halloween costume is perfectly suitable for your cute pet to wear at a costume party. Turn them in to a bat in just a few minutes with this fantastic outfit, thanks to the easy chest and neck adjustable velcro design. It's made of is black felt cloth so it's soft and comfortable for your pooch. Available in sizes S to L, and priced between £8.99 and £12.99 depending on the size.

LYYAN Outfit Ghost Pet Clothes Dog Costumes LYYAN Outfit Ghost Pet Clothes Dog Costumes £16.07 Winter warmer 3/5 This ghost costume will most likely make people say 'awww' or 'ooooh', rather than 'ahhh', as your dog will look super cute in it. Made of high quality cotton, the outfit will be very comfortable for your dog to wear and will also keep them warm on all these cooler autumnal nights. Available in sizes XS to L, so there's something to fit every dog.

DELIFUR Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style DELIFUR Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style £12.99 Cute costume 4.5/5 We have to admit that this is one of our favourite costumes. It's not scary at all, but it's just so adorable. This is a costume which fits on to your dog's s forelegs and head, and will transform them in to a canine version of Jack Sparrow in no time at all. It can be adjusted to fit your pooch perfectly, and because it only fits over part of their body you can be sure they'll be able to move freely while wearing it. The pack includes the outfit and also the hat. Available in sizes S to L.

Halloween Pet Clothes Pet Pirate Costume Halloween Pet Clothes Pet Pirate Costume £11.07 Quirky design 3/5 The funny pet costume is perfect for Halloween parties. People are sure to jump - or at least do a double take - when your dog walks towards them in a sweet little pirate hat . . . and seemingly holding a bloody knife. The costume is designed to fit over your dog's forelegs. Available in sizes M to XL.