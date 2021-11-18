Best Black Friday Apple deals now available, including iPads, iPhones

Despite high demand all your round, some Apple products will be discounted for Black Friday 2021.

While the tech giant is unlikely to start slashing prices on top of the range goods and the latest products to hit the market, there are offers out there to be had.

Apple doesn’t tend to go big on Black Friday, though will promote its own offerings in the run up to Christmas, but savvy shoppers can still bag an Apple kind of bargain around the annual sales event.

So if you’re in the market for an iPhone upgrade, a new iPad, an extra set of Airpods or the latest Apple Watch then you might be in luck by shopping around at other major retailers taking part in Black Friday.

Be warned, whatever you’re looking for, there is a good chance that you will still have to part with a pretty penny to get the Apple product of your choosing, but there could be discounts and incentives to be had this November.

Let’s take a look at what Apple products are already out there from the likes of Amazon, Very, o2, Three and Currys...

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event which takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Black Friday has been confirmed for Friday 26 November - but that hasn’t stopped most retailers from releasing a range of early deals, pre day sales and generally promoting their discounts in the days before.

Flash Sale - Apple iPhone

Until 11.59pm, 18 November 2021, savvy shoppers can get a monster discount on the iPhone 6S - picking it up for £59.99 instead of £429.99, a saving of 86%.

The Best Apple Black Friday Deals now available

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021) - save £40 Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021) £199.00 Amazon This year’s Apple Airpods charging case for under £200. Features include active noise cancellation to block outside noise or transparency mode for hearing the world around you. Three sizes of soft tapered silicone tips for custom fit, touch sensor for control on entertainment, answer or end calls, as well as sweat and water resistance. Benefit from more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case. Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”. Free delivery available through Amazon. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple iPad Pro - save £312 Apple iPad Pro £1460.00 O2.co.uk Save up to £312 on a 48 month device plan and £20 upfront on an Apple iPad Pro with 12.9" screen, 5G capabilities and silver finish in this Black Friday deal from o2. Top of the range features include a powerful Apple M1 chip, Liquid Retina XDR display, pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR, 128GB storage. With 1GB data, 100 texts and a monthly rolling Airtime Plan all for £30 per month (£23 device, £7 airtime) and £20 upfront. Offer ends 8 December 2021. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple iPad 9th Generation Apple iPad 9th Generation £768.80 O2.co.uk Powerful, easy to use, versatile… the Apple iPad 9th Generation offers 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, Ultra Wide front camera and works with Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. With 64GB of storage and a slick grey finish, the device is timeless. To benefit from this Black Friday deal, you will have to sign up to a 48 month device plan which includes 1GB data, 100 texts and a monthly rolling Airtime Plan all for £15.60 a month (£8.60 device, £7 airtime) and £20 upfront. Offer ends 24 November 2021. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB) - save £228 Apple iPhone 13 Pro - 256 GB £1665.00 Three.co.uk Get the latest Apple iPhone and save £228 when you sign up to a 24 month contract in this Black Friday deal from Three. High spec features include a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, triple Pro 12MP front camera system, A15 Bionic chip and 5G. Unlimited data, minutes and texts with personal hotspot and roaming capability for £38 a month for six months, £76 a month thereafter. One off £69 upfront cost and get £100 when you switch to Three. Available in either Graphite, Gold, Sierra Blue or Silver finish. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256 GB) - save £50 Apple iPhone 12 Pro - 256 GB £899.00 Currys.co.uk The Apple iPhone 12 Pro features triple 12 MP main cameras, a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display and an A14 Bionic processor, all on the latest iOS 14. Currys is offering the iPhone in Graphite or Blue finish with 256 GB storage for £899 to buy outright, a saving of £50. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) £469.00 Very.co.uk The largest, most advanced Always-on Retina display yet makes everything you do with your Apple Watch Series 7 bigger and better. Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever built, with an even more crack-resistant front crystal. Advanced features let you measure your blood oxygen level, take an ECG anytime and access mindfulness and sleep tracking apps. You can also track dozens of workouts, including new tai chi and pilates. Free delivery available from Very.co.uk. Offer ends 25th November 2021. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now