The best puffer jackets for men

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This kind of changeable weather, however, is where the puffer jacket comes out to shine.

They are lightweight, but also keep the heat in so you can be sure you’ll be warm enough if the rain does start to fall - but not overly warm or weighed down by fabric if the sun comes out.

Puffer jackets have always been a statement piece in themselves thanks to their ‘puffy’ and distinctive style - and they have been a wardrobe staple for men year after year and decade after decade. It’s definitely an item worth investing in, and you’ll love it season after season.

Here are nine of the best, with something to suit every taste and budget.

If you’re a lady looking for a new jacket then you can check out our guide to the best women’s puffer jackets.

Puffer Jacket with Stormwear™ Puffer Jacket with Stormwear™ £59.00 This puffer jacket is padded with feather and down to keep you warm and cosy in chilly weather. It’s cut to a comfortable regular fit and features a funnel neckline for extra cosiness. Zip side pockets ensure your valuables stay secure. The jacket is made with water-repellent Stormwear™ technology to ensure you stay dry in a shower, and has adjustable cuffs for comfort and added warmth. Made with nylon. Available in sizes S to 4XL and three colours; blue, navy and green. Buy now

Hooded Feather and Down Puffer Jacket Hooded Feather and Down Puffer Jacket £79.00 Stay warm and dry, even when it rains, in this hooded feather and down puffer jacket. Designed in a comfy regular fit with a zip fastening, it has Stormwear™ technology which keeps out the rain. Two zipped exterior pockets keep your essentials safe. Better yet, it’s made with recycled polyester so it helps to protect you and the planet. Available in sizes S to 4XL and two colours; mole (pictured) and black. Buy now

Jack & Jones Hooded Puffer Jacket Jack & Jones Hooded Puffer Jacket £40.00 Make a statement no matter how dreary the weather with this colour block puffer jacket from Jack & Jones. A cold weather winner, this zip-up style jacket comes in a regular fit with a high hooded neck and snug cuffs to keep the warmth in. Two zipped pockets keep your essentials safe and secure even when you are on the go, while a branded patch on the arm gives a signature finish to the look. Available in sizes S to 2XL. Buy now

Calvin Klein Big & Tall essential side logo puffer jacket in black Calvin Klein Big & Tall essential side logo puffer jacket in black £180.00 Calvin Klein puts a designer stamp on a wardrobe staple with this item. This lightweight jacket features a high collar, zip fastening and side pockets to make you feel like you are wrapped up and warm, but without being weighed down. It’s cut to a regular fit and features the iconic Calvin Klein branding. This plus size jacket is available in sizes 2XL to 5XL. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN recycled puffer jacket in dark green ASOS DESIGN recycled puffer jacket in dark green £60.00 If bold colour is your thing then this eye-catching green jacket is the one for you. You’ll be sure to turn heads in this piece. It’s made of a smooth woven fabric, a recycled polyester. That means that plastic bottles and textile waste have been processed into plastic chips and melted into new fibres to make this item. This saves water and energy and reduces greenhouse-gas emissions, giving you peace of mind your new purchase is kind to the planet. The jacket has synthetic filling for lightweight warmth. It also features a high neck, zip fastening and zip side packets. It’s cut in an on-trend cropped in length and has an adjustable toggle hem so you can control the fit. Available in sizes 2XS to 2XL. Buy now

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket in yellow The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket in yellow £270.00 Born from two hikers’ love for adventure, The North Face has become one of the best-known brands for outdoor clothing - and this jacket is no exception. Turn back the clock 25 years, but stay bang on trend with this colourful puffer jacket. Cut to a boxy fit, it features adjustable adhesive cuffs, an adjustable cinch hem, zip side pockets an internal zip pocket and two-way zip fastening. It also packs down into pocket for easy storage and has a stowable hood which packs into collar too, so you will always be prepared for those unexpected rain showers. Available in sizes XS to 2XL. Buy now

adidas Originals padded stand jacket in navy adidas Originals padded stand jacket in navy £84.95 Part of the ASOS responsible edit, this jacket has been made using environmentally friendly methods so it’s perfect for those who want to shop as sustainably as they can - and it’s also a gorgeous looking piece that you will wear year after year. It’s cut to a regular fit and has a high collar, zip fastening, side pockets and an elasticated cuff - all finished with that distinctive adidas branding. Available in sizes XS to 2XL. Buy now

Puma Logo Bubble Jacket Puma Logo Bubble Jacket £60.00 Exclusive to JD, this regular-fit jacket is crafted from lightweight but durable poly fabric, so you’ll be comfortable all through the day - and the cold will be kept out. In a black colourway with padding throughout to keep you warm, it features full zip fastening and a fixed hood forcomplete coverage in all weathers. With two side pockets to keep your hands toasty or store your essentials, it’s finished with PUMA branding to the chest. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now