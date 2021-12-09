30 great Christmas presents under £30

It’s frequently said that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and it really is, but thanks to all the present swapping, the social gatherings we attend, and the huge amount of food and drink we buy, it can often be the most expensive time of the year too.

That’s why we have rounded up 30 of the best gifts for under £30 - because what truly matters when you give a present to a loved one is that you have wanted to give them something, not how much you’ve spent.

We’ve thought about recipients of every age and every budget, so whether you need something for your best friend, other half, parent or secret Santa, we’ve got you covered.

Every item is sure to please the person who you give it to - and you’ll have given a thoughtful present without leaving yourself counting down to the next pay day. It’s a win, win.

Santa's Sack of Christmas Treats Santa's Sack of Christmas Treats £30.00 Christmas feasting 4/5 This festive sack of treats is filled to the brim with goodies. There are mini Ombles - thick Belgian chocolate characters smothered in chocolate flakes - and festive friends to share, plus a bubbly Santa, milk chocolate Walters and delicious all butter mini shortbread trees. There’s also a cupcake kit, so you can enjoy some Christmas baking with all the family, before sharing some Christmas jokes from the pack included. To finish this great present, add a personal message on the cotton sack using the accompanying fabric pen. Buy now

Personalised Phone Stand And Mini Speaker Personalised Phone Stand And Mini Speaker £29.95 Super sound 5/5 This personalised speaker is the perfect gift for the music lover who enjoys blasting out their favourite tunes this Christmas. Compact and lightweight, it’s stylish and portable and has an elegant design combined with high quality craftmanship of the wood - all of which ensures it will look great on any desk, next to the bedside or the shelf or in the garden at home. The phone stand speaker can be personalised with a message of your choice, a song lyric or both. Buy now

Lonely Planet's Where To Go When Book Lonely Planet's Where To Go When Book £19.99 The adventurer 4/5 This book is the ultimate trip planner for every month of the year - making it the ideal gift for the person in your life who loves to travel and experience new things. With over 360 suggestions for destinations around the world, this large guide will help the recipient plan the trips of a lifetime. Whether they enjoy hiking or biking, sun-worshiping or swimming, this book will tell them exactly where to go. Buy now

Winter Signature Candle Winter Signature Candle £20.00 Seasonal scents 4.5/5 Created over 21 years ago by The White Company founder Chrissie, Winter is now a bestseller and is loved all over the world. It offers a magical combination of spicy cinnamon, rich warming clove and fresh zesty orange which is sure to please the recipient and leave their home smelling like Christmas all throughout the season. Buy now

Lindt Teddy and The Night Before Christmas book gift set Lint Teddy and The Night Before Christmas book gift set £14.99 Stocking filler for youngsters 4/5 Exclusive to Selfridges, this gift set is the perfect present for your little one this festive season. It partners Lindt’s famous creamy milk chocolate with The Night Before Christmas story, making it the perfect combination to slip into a loved one’s stocking. They can enjoy reading a good book while nibbling on some luxury chocolate - what could be better on a cold wintry evening? Buy now

Harry Potter Cauldron D Mug Harry Potter Cauldron D Mug £14.82 Harry Potter fans 4/5 The Harry Potter fan in your life with really appreciate this thoughtful gift, which is an official licensed product. Everyone has a favourite mug to drink their tea or coffee out of, and for any true Harry Potter fan this fun novelty cauldron cup will quickly become that favourite mug that they want to use again and again. Buy now

Lakeland Electric Cupcake Maker Lakeland Electric Cupcake Maker £24.99 Budding bakers 4/5 The perfect present for the person in your lie who fancies themselves as the next Mary Berry. This cupcake maker will allow them to whip up a batch a delicious cupcakes in no time at all. The machine comes with recipes for vanilla cupcakes and chocolate muffins to help get them started, then all they have toi do is plug it in, and the ‘ready’ light tells them when it’s time to add their mix. Six to eight minutes later, they’ll have seven cupcakes, perfectly baked and ready for decorating or eating. Buy now

MI Smart Band 5 MI Smart Band 5 £24.99 Fitness fans 4.5/5 This is a great smart watch choice if you want to give someone all the benefits of a fitness tracker without breaking the bank. It analyses heart rate, pace and calories burned so if you know someone who has a fitness or weight goal in mind then they’d be thrilled to receive this come December 25. It also has 50 m water resistance so it can safely be worn when showering or swimming. Buy now

Shot2go desktop photo calendar 2022 Shot2go desktop photo calendar 2022 £8.00 Personalised present 4.5/5 Create a personalised 2022 calendar for a loved one this Christmas, simply by adding 12 of your favourite 4x6” images. All you have to do is print out your chosen photos and slide them into the protective pockets - then get ready to watch the face of the recipient light up when they unwrap the gift. Buy now

Single Malts Discovery Mini Pack Single Malts Discovery Mini Pack £13.45 Drinks sampling 4/5 This lovely discovery pack offers a sweet and sharp tasting trio of miniature bottles. It’s perfect for people who enjoy a tipple and would like to explore different styles of single malt. There’s a Talisker 10 Year Old, Cardhu 12 Year Old and Singleton 12 Year Old - all of which will be enjoyed during a winters evening. Buy now

Dead Man’s Fingers Limited Edition Tequila Coffee Rum Mason Jar Dead Man’s Fingers Limited Edition Tequila Coffee Rum Mason Jar £19.49 Trying new flavours 4/5 Do you know someone who loves rum and coffee? This could be the present they have been waiting for. This is a brand new flavour from one of the UK’s favourite rum houses, Dead Man’s Fingers. It is the perfect gift for any rum and skull loving recipient, as not only do they get to enjoy a brand new coffee flavour, but even once they’ve finished it all they will be left with a cool reusable mason jar. Buy now

Emma Hardie Moringa Skin Indulgence Emma Hardie Moringa Skin Indulgence £16.00 Luxury skincare 4.5/5 Give someone you love the gift of beautiful skin this Christmas with the Emma Hardie Moringa Skin Indulgence set. It provides everything needed to leave skin feeling hydrated and looking healthy. This set of products includes Moringa Cleansing Balm, Moringa Light Cleansing Gel, and Midas Touch Revitalising Cream. which all help to deeply cleanse the skin. Better yet, these products are wonderfully presented in a cracker so the gift it couldn’t be any more festive. Buy now

Liberty Bianca Puzzle Liberty Bianca Puzzle £ Fun activity 4/5 If you know someone who is a fan of Liberty London’s floral and graphic patterns then they’ll be overjoyed - and surprised - to find this under their tree. That’s because Liberty London is known for sumptuous homeware and high end fashion, but now the brand has branched out in to other areas, including jigsaw puzzles. This is a 144-piece puzzle that’s home to the label’s Bianca print and is waiting to entertain the puzzle loving member of your family during the holiday season and beyond. Buy now

Collusion Unisex zip-through fleece jacket in ecru Collusion Unisex zip-through fleece jacket in ecru £ Keeping cosy 4/5 This soft and cosy fleece is ideal for the person you know in your life who likes to dress for comfort. It’s exclusive to ASOS and has been made by new brand for the coming-of-age generation that refuses to compromise on principle or style. This particular fleece is made from lightweight, insulating fabric, and will quickly become a wardrobe staple for them when the weather turns cooler. Available in sizes 2XS to 3XL, or 2 to 30. Buy now

Plant pot and saucer Plant pot and saucer £6.99 Cute and practical 4/5 A present for the plant lover in your life, this is a super cute little white plant pot and saucer which has been designed to look like a bunny rabbit. It would look great in a kitchen, a bedroom or in the office - and can be used to grow herbs or flowers. You can let the green-fingered recipient decide how it’s best used. Buy now

Bedsure Electric Heated Throw Blanket Bedsure Electric Heated Throw Blanket £45.89 Getting warm and cosy 4.5/5 If you know someone who is always cold then this is the present that they’ll be overjoyed to receive. This heated throw is a cosy and budget-friendly way to keep warm — even throughout the winter months. With six different temperature settings, a timer and an automatic switch-off for additional safety, this premium-feel flannel blanket can provide comfort and warmth for the recipient; both when they are doing office work and getting ready for bed. Available in two colours; grey and dark grey. Buy now

JAM Hang Up HX-P101GY Portable Bluetooth Speaker JAM Hang Up HX-P101GY Portable Bluetooth Speaker £19.99 Tech lover 4.5/5 This is the ideal gift for the person in your life who is always singing and listening to music. This is not just an speaker, it’s a waterproof speaker. Thanks to Bluetooth, they can start streaming their Spotify or Youtube playlists straight from their smartphone, no wires needed. It works from up to 30 metres away, so leave they can leave their phone in the bedroom while they have a sing- and possibly a dance - to their favourite tunes in the shower. Available in black, blue and silver. Buy now

Jaffa Cake Gin Gift Pack with Enamel Mug Jaffa Cake Gin Gift Pack with Enamel Mug £28.85 Chocolate and gin lovers 5/5 Everyone has been raving about this Jaffa cake gin, and with good reason. This tremendous tipple is made with real Jaffa cakes, along with oranges, fresh orange peel, and cocoa powder. It can be drunk neat or makes a delicious Negroni. This gift pack comes with a full bottle of the brilliant beverage, alongside a matching enamel mug to drink it out of. Don’t expect the bottle to last long once it’s been opened by the lucky recipient. Buy now

1.5L Filter Coffee Machine 1.5L Filter Coffee Machine £29.99 Coffee drinker 3.5/5 Made for people who love their coffee first thing in the morning, or indeed at any time of day, this machine will make a perfectly hot cup of coffee for the gift recipient every time. It has a strength setting, auto shut-off and a brew pause feature. The LCD touchscreen is very easy to use so they can easily choose the exact type of coffee they want to enjoy - and the warming plate keeps coffee fresh and flavourful up to 40 minutes after brewing too so their favourite drink will always be ready for them. Buy now

Personalised Notebook - Blue Marble Personalised Notebook - Blue Marble £9.99 Stylish stationery 4/5 This beautiful personalised A5 notebook is a marvellous gift for someone special. It can be printed with a date and name of your choice alongside the word ‘notebook’. It’s a stylish stationery update for the person who loves to write. They can choose to fill it with their aspirations, their goals, or their work - anything they please - and it will look super stylish on their desk. Buy now

Harrods Christmas Friends Plush Toy Collection Harrods Christmas Friends Plush Toy Collection £28.00 Plush toy for children 5/5 Young children’s faces and hearts will be filled with instant joy when you introduce youngsters to one of these three festive characters on Christmas Day. They are all part of the Christmas Friend collection, and each clutch a golden star with the iconic Harrods green and gold ribbon. It’s guaranteed they will be friends for life with your little one once they’ve formed a bond over the festive season. Buy now

Christmas Hot Chocolate Bombes Christmas Hot Chocolate Bombes £10.99 Festive drinks 4.5/5 We all know someone who loves to enjoy a good cup of hot chocolate once winter arrives, and this would be a great stocking filler for that person. All they have to do is drop one of these delicious chocolate bombes in a cup of piping hot milk and the thick Belgian milk chocolate will slowly melt to create one seriously decadent cup of cocoa. Each hot chocolate bomb is stuffed to the brim with miniature marshmallows for an extra dimension of soft, pillowy sweetness. Buy now

Pink Medium Jewellery Box Pink Medium Jewellery Box £25.00 Jewellery lover 4/5 Some who has a love of jewellery needs somewhere lovely to store their treasured pieces, so they’ll love this gift. This pink box is embossed with the Pandora crown o monogram and features a golden zip that also features the monogram. Inside the box, there’s plenty of room to store their much-loved bracelets, charms, rings, necklaces and earrings. # It also includes a mirror to help them style their look, and can easily be taken on journeys too. Buy now

HOMCOM 300ml USB Oil Diffuser & Water Humidifier HOMCOM 300ml USB Oil Diffuser & Water Humidifier £23.99 Home gadget 3.5/5 Enable them to breathe a new lease of life into their home with this diffuser and humidifier combination. The two-in-one design means as well as keeping their home smelling beautiful, they can add moisture too if it ever becomes dry. It is fitted with seven coloured LEDS to create the perfect atmosphere as they unwind with their chosen scent too. Great for people who practice homecare. Buy now

The Classic Christmas Sleekster The Classic Christmas Sleekster £23.50 Indulgent chocolate 5/5 One of the best things about Christmas is the food, specifically all the chocolate we get to eat, so a chocolate gift will be appreciated by everyone. Whether they’re a praline fan, caramel connoisseur or truffle enthusiast, the Classic Christmas Sleekster has something to suit every taste. It’s the ideal Christmas gift for a family because there’s a mix of traditional favourites and unique festive flavour combinations - and with 28 chocolates in the box there’s plenty to go around. Buy now

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game £29.99 A game for everyone 4.5/5 This is a game that’s sure to have everyone laughing this Christmas. It sees players compete to create the funniest meme by pairing caption cards with the photo card in play - and a rotating judge picks the best combination each round. It’s a great gift for that person who fancies themselves as a bit of a comedian. Buy now

Mrs Hinch: Life in Lists Mrs Hinch: Life in Lists £6.49 The organised one 4.5/5 We all know someone who loves to orgnanise and clean things - and this is a book that’s sure to delight them when they unwrap it on Christmas morning. Every avid Mrs Hinch follower knows, there’s only one way knows lists are the best way you can successfully tackle your day - so this book is dedicated to them. Alongside Mrs Hinch’s favourite Hinch Lists, new monthly and seasonal Hinch lists will be all they need to help you plan ahead, whether it’s sorting out their big spring clean, organising their dream holiday celebration or just getting ready for a new week. This lovely book also includes sections on self-care, gratitude and goal setting, to help readers take time to focus on themselves and reflect. The good news for you is that it’s correctly on sale from WHSmith too. Buy now

Gameware Multi-Format Gaming Headset Gameware Multi-Format Gaming Headset £14.99 The gamer 4/5 The gamer in your life will enjoy immersing themselves even more in their favourite fantasy worlds, thanks to this gaming headset. This is a high quality and comfortable headset, which they can use across multiple devices, so it doesn’t matter if they’re a loyal Playstation user, or an Xbox fan, or prefer to use a computer or Nintendo device. Buy now

Adult Colouring Book Adult Colouring Book £5.90 Popular present 4/5 This 124 page adult colouring book is filled with lots of beautiful and intricate images of animals, flowers, and paisley prints, among other things. They have become increasingly popular in recent times because adult colouring has been said to help reduce stress and anxiety, so this could be the ideal present for the person you know who needs to take a bit more time for themselves. At only £5.90 too, it’s a great stocking filler that’s bound to keep them occupied well beyond the festive season. Buy now