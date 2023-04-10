Coronation bank holiday 2023: When is the next bank holiday after Easter? Full list of 2023 UK bank holidays
The Easter bank holidays are coming to an end, but there’s plenty more to come throughout 2023, including an extra day off for the King’s coronation.
Over Easter weekend, people across the UK enjoyed a long four-day weekend, but with that coming to an end, thoughts move to the next bank holiday and when that is. Throughout the year, Brits in England and Wales usually enjoy a total of eight bank holidays while those in Scotland enjoy nine bank holidays and 10 in Northern Ireland.
In 2022 and 2023, the UK received an extra bank holiday for the platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II and this year, the coronation of King Charles III. The UK will see three bank holidays in May, with the next day off set to take place on Monday, May 1 followed by the King’s Coronation bank holiday on Monday, May 8.
Brits will enjoy a total of 3 bank holidays in May, before having to wait until August for the next one and then Christmas after that. Below is a full list of the remaining bank holidays in 2023 for England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.
UK bank holidays in 2023:
England and Wales
- Monday May 1 - Early May bank holiday
- Monday May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
- Monday May 29 - Spring bank holiday
- Monday August 28 - Summer bank holiday
- Monday December 25 - Christmas day
- Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day
Scotland
- Monday May 1 - Early May bank holiday
- Monday May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
- Monday May 29 - Spring bank holiday
- Monday August 7 - Summer bank holiday
- Thursday November 30 - St Andrew’s Day
- Monday December 25 - Christmas day
- Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day
Northern Ireland
- Monday May 1 - Early May bank holiday
- Monday May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
- Monday May 29 - Spring bank holiday
- Wednesday July 12 - Battle of The Boyne
- Monday August 28 - Summer bank holiday
- Monday December 25 - Christmas day
- Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day