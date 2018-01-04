Your chance to quiz Melton councillors at public meeting

Melton residents will get a chance later this month to quiz councillors on issues they are concerned about.

Business people and members of groups and organisations are also invited to attend the Community Forum, which is at the borough council’s Parkside offices on Tuesday December 30 at 6pm.

The public meeting is billed as an opportunity for local people to meet councillors and officers to discuss important topics in the borough.

Issues raised at previous sessions include local transport, access to broadband, healthy eating, car parking charges, dog litter and the planned partial bypass, the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

Councillor Joe Orson, leader of the council, said: “Councillors welcome the opportunity to respond to people’s concerns and we see it as a way of finding out what is important to local people and where we can make improvements.

“This feedback helps to inform future decisions so we would say to people ‘please come along and have your say’.”

If you have a question for the Community Forum fill in an online form at www.melton.gov.uk/communityforum or let the council know via Twitter or Facebook.