Your chance to ask top police officials about crime in the Melton area

Melton residents who have concerns about policing issues in the borough are invited tomorrow (Tuesday) to meet Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Lord Willy Bach, at Twinlakes theme park near the town.

Community safety will be top of the agenda at the session, where Lord Bach will be joined by Chief Constable Simon Cole at the ‘What Matters to You?’ meeting in which they will spend two hours fielding public questions on crime and policing concerns.

The event takes at the Melton Spinney Road leisure park will run from 10am until 1pm and is the latest in a series of public ‘meet and greet’ events to encourage residents to provide feedback on their local policing service to help improve the response to localised crime and anti-social behaviour.

It will also serve to raise awareness on the role of the PCC, how he can help drive down crime and explain current initiatives underway to make life better across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Lord Bach said: “I’m really looking forward to visiting Melton Mowbray and finding out what local people have to say about their area, both good and bad.

“We’ve held a number of these events already and they’ve been invaluable in highlighting problems which cause a headache for residents and have a detrimental impact on quality of life.

“During the meeting, Simon and I will be joined by members of the local neighbourhood policing team who will be able to follow up any concerns with positive action.

“As we are in the midst of the school holidays, I’m hoping for a big turnout.”