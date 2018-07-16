Young Melton school pupils impress in Rotary Design and Manufacturing Competition

Have your say

The standard in this year’s Melton and Melton Belvoir Rotary Design and Manufacturing Competition was extremely high according to judges.

Pupils from Melton Vale Post 16 Centre, Long Field Academy and The Priory Belvoir Academy entered the contest which provided an excellent opportunity for students to demonstrate the practical and commercial application of their designs.

Facilitated by David Wilson, head of design technology at MV16, the competition had two categories, senior and junior, and was judged on innovation and practical attributes.

Parents, friends and Rotarians were invited to an exhibition of the entries and the presentation of trophies.

Winner of the senior category was Tom Golland, and Neil Hammond won the junior category.