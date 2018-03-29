Wymondham Primary School celebrates a belated World Book Day

Have your say

Children from Wymondham St Peter’s C of E Primary School celebrated a rather belated World Book Day in style.

Originally planned for Thursday, March 2 (when the school was closed due to snow and icy roads),pupils dressed up as characters from Roald Dahl books.

Prizes were awarded to the best costumes in each class.

Activities the children also took park in included making their own mini book, creating illustrations in the style of Quentin Blake, and making chocolates and designing chocolate boxes.

The school held a World Book Day assembly and took part in a book based quiz.